FlipHTML5 Launches Digital Publishing Software to Empower PDF Documents

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/11/2019 --FlipHTML5 has today announced the launch of digital publishing software that helps to empower PDF documents. The software enhances PDF files by converting them into dynamic and visually appealing digital publications that resonate with many online audiences. FlipHTML5 offers a complete solution where users can design, distribute, track, and monetize their interactive digital books – all for free. They can optimize their creations for all devices and platforms, including custom Android apps, web and mobile browsers, social channels, and more.



Empowering PDF files means driving engagement and converting readers into full-time subscribers. This is what FlipHTML5 has helped to accomplish using the digital publishing software. Publishers can use the tools and resources offered to transform PDF files to digital books. FlipHTML5 gives them full control of their projects, from the time of uploading their PDF files to publishing and sharing them online. They can grab their audiences' attention by imbuing their publications with interactive elements like videos, music, images, graphics, and more.



"We are honored to partner with our clients in their efforts to build relationships with audiences all over the world and improve their brand performances online," said Jackie Peng, Customer Service of FlipHTML5. "Users can create top-notch publications and enable their audiences to access them seamlessly on their smart devices. Our platform empowers users to do more than just publishing and sharing. They build their brands and establish long-term relationships with audiences who help them grow."



Using the software, users can convert PDF files into e-publications that will reach their target audiences swiftly on all social media platforms, mobile devices, and apps, PCs, and websites. But before that, they will ensure full branding of their creations by incorporating custom designs, logos, and colors, among other features, to offer readers an upscale experience with the publications. Also, it is easy for readers to download and read books directly from FlipHTML5.



FlipHTML5 helps to convert PDF documents into HTML5 publications such as catalogs, brochures, magazines, reports, flipbooks, and more. The digital editions can be shared electronically with online audiences. FlipHTML5 is a versatile 24/7 self-publishing platform that gives readers an enhanced reading experience when flipping through the books. It also enables worldwide publishing in multiple readers' languages. FlipHTML5 is a trusted partner with clients from all types of businesses and industries.



For more information, please visit FlipHTML5's website.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an innovative global provider of digital publishing software that helps users improve customer relationships. Its products ensure effectiveness in business expansion and growth as users get the opportunity to explore online markets. Publications created using FlipHTML5 technology are highly responsive and result-oriented.