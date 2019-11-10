FlipHTML5 Launches E-Book Creator Software for Property Marketing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/10/2019 --FlipHTML5 has rolled out an e-book creator software designed specifically for real estate agents. FlipHTML5 is often about discovering and conquering online markets using innovative software. Users can break digital marketing barriers and compete with other marketers or enterprises for online recognition. They are also empowered to list and showcase their properties to a broader audience base online.



The real estate market is booming, and agents are working tirelessly to ensure their properties gain the most viewing and sales. FlipHTML5 helps them grow their business by creating SEO friendly e-books. Users can easily drive traffic to their websites and e-books and capture more leads. E-books designed at FlipHTML5 contain all the information buyers need, including how to buy a property or invest in real estate and the type of products available in the market, with details such as prices, locations, features, and much more.



"We have designed our e-book creator to help real estate agents draw the attention of homebuyers to real estate properties under their management," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "We understand that many people are looking to buy homes or invest in real estate. Our platform can help realtors market their products by giving prospective buyers an intriguing virtual tour of what to expect with just a click of the button. Our e-book creator comes with highly innovative features that allow the real estate agents to close deals directly from the e-books."



FlipHTML5 gives real estate agents the branding opportunities they require to make their products and brands known to the world. They can design beautiful e-books with collections of property and allow audiences to subscribe and get regular updates on the latest products in the market. FlipHTML5 also enables them to create personal homepages and multiple bookcases where they can display different e-books for audiences to access.



Real estate e-books from FlipHTML5 are easy to download from any electronic device. Realtors can get noticed quickly by sharing their projects on social platforms, websites, and email lists. They can also write inspiring descriptions and make presentations about their products to give their customers a reason to purchase. A library of real estate e-books makes realtors very resourceful while offering value to readers.



