FlipHTML5 Launches Food Magazine Templates for Restaurant Owners

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2017 --FlipHTML5, a well-known digital publishing solution provider, has announced the launch of five eye-catching and free food magazine templates for restaurant owners to download and start editing their own food magazines without any coding knowledge and design skill needed.



"Nowadays, more and more food lovers are inclined to search restaurants near them and order takeout online or find their favorite restaurant online and pay a visit in real life, so it is quite significant for restaurant owners to present their menu and restaurant's location online. Keeping this in mind, we specially designed the food magazine templates helping them create online food magazines that will stimulate viewers' appetite." said Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5.



Restaurant owners can choose one of the pre-designed food magazine templates specifically for their needs. Also, all the templates available at FlipHTML5.com are fully customizable, which enables them to customize the content such as text, image, video, music, slideshow, shape, button, animation and the more. For instance, restaurant owners are able to use high-definition images with mouthwatering dishes to attract more people to their restaurants.



After creating their food magazines, they are allowed to publish them in several formats like HTML5, EXE and ZIP based on their requirements. For business owners who are in the mood for sending their food magazines via Email, they are highly recommended to publish as ZIP format. What's more, FlipHTML5 has great news for mobile users that they can access all the food magazines created by FlipHTML5 using any mobile device such as iPad, Android tablet, iPhone and Android phones.



To learn more, please download cooking magazine templates here.



About FlipHTML5

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 is a company specializing in providing users worldwide digital publishing solutions.