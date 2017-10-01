FlipHTML5 Launches Insurance Magazine Templates for Insurance Industry

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2017 --FlipHTML5 recently launched its newest insurance magazine templates for use by professionals within the widespread insurance business. The ease of use and features of the templates are geared towards helping insurance professionals create more modern insurance publications that are more engaging for customers and readers of insurance magazines.



The two new templates are easily customizable and can be used in a number of ways to share insurance products, services, and information with customers and potential clients. Currently available for free download, they can be used for all types of insurance content, including property, life, health, and auto insurance. The templates come with editable layout files for text, images, videos, shapes, and buttons, allowing users to enrich publications with a variety of rich elements.



The colors that come with each template can be changed to suit the needs of the insurance business and the templates also come with zooming capabilities to enhance the reader's experience. They also include slide transition elements and animation effects, which can be used to further enhance the visual aesthetics of insurance magazines. In addition, insurance agents and marketers can use the templates to create magazines that are more interactive and shareable via social media buttons and links.



The new insurance magazine templates are editable using the popular desktop publishing software, FlipHTML5, which provides magazine designers with more intuitive features than standard publishing tools. For instance, the insurance magazine templates provide readers with a realistic page-flipping experience on mobile and desktop devices.



Insurance professionals who are looking to attract more customers and boost revenues can easily add the new insurance magazine templates to their list of marketing tools. They can be downloaded and used on both Windows and Mac computers.



For more information, please visit FlipHTML5 homepage.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a premier provider of digital publishing solutions to customers around the world.