FlipHTML5 Launches Its Digital Publishing Platform for Free in 2018

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2018 --FlipHTML5 has announced the launch of its digital publishing platform for free in 2018. With the launch of FlipHTML5, creating digital publications like magazines, brochures, catalogs and leaflets now can be much easier and quicker.



Reportedly, there have been over 28 million downloads of FlipHTML5 since its release. The digital publishing platform is very popular among online marketers and business users. The reason can be attributed to the powerful features included in FlipHTML5, which provide capacity for users to customize the look and feel of their digital content in a breeze.



A wide variety of pre-designed templates, themes and dynamic background scenes are available for users. If necessary, they can add new ones or use online resources. Moreover, they can easily customize the digital publication with custom logo, buttons, fonts and other attributes. "With more flexible customization ability, marketers can reach their target audiences in a more convincing manner." Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5 said.



The digital publishing platform has been designed to convert PDF files, MS Office documents or images to page flipping digital publications that are more interactive and attractive to deliver results. It also comes with a Page Editor that allows adding rich media, such as image, photo gallery, audio, video and so on. With the help of the rich media, the content becomes more captivating, allowing marketers to convey the message to their audience.



The digital publishing platform has several extraordinary features that can make the digital content more interactive and result oriented. It comes with the Animation Editor that allows adding rich animations and web content. Without any code of line, everything can be achieved with the click of a button or using a simple drop and drag feature. With the help of this launched digital publishing platform, marketers can easily deliver an engrossing digital experience to the target audience.



The FlipHTML5 digital publishing platform enables users to take their digital content to the next level. The digital publication created by FlipHTML5 could be accessed at anytime from anywhere on any mobile device, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets etc. To learn more about the features of the digital publishing platform for free, one can visit FlipHTML5 official site.



About FlipHTML5

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 is a leading provider of advanced software solutions for digital publishing. It has helped over 5 million people create their own digital publications.