FlipHTML5 Launches Its E Magazine Software with Advanced Features and Capabilities

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2018 --FlipHTML5 is the only solution for digital publishers and business people who want to equip their e magazines with trending features in the market. The introduction of e magazine software has changed the publishing of e magazine. E magazine software comes with many advantages that cannot be found on any software that works like it.



That is why FlipHTML5 Launches e magazine software with advanced features and capabilities. The software has professional features that make it easy use. That is why it can be applied to the creation of unlimited e magazines. The user of this application does not need IT specializations to update or create the e magazines.



"FlipHTML5 is made to provide protection of content to all users. It gives the user to disable sharing, downloading and printing options. That prevents the content in the magazine from being used for unwanted work and distribution. It also gives the owners the power to track its distribution if they allow sharing. If the magazine is made for commercial use, the e magazine software has the power for password-protecting of any e magazine created." Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5 said.



Readers don't need to download the magazines made by FlipHTML5 for use. FlipHTML5 allows uploading of materials to the FlipHTML5 Cloud hosting for use. Every magazine created will have a link that any reader will use to read the content in the magazine. FlipHTML5 is designed in a way to produce magazines that are mobile compatible and responsive. That is why any magazine made using e magazine software from FlipHTML5 is compatible with any modern and old devices. E magazine software also has the power to make magazines that can be used on any type of browser.



When the users are creating any content, they have the power to choose from all available ways of presenting it. It can be HTML, ZIP or EXE file. FlipHTML5 allows uploading of PDF or images then converting them into any desirable forms available. All the conversion process is easy, simple and quick. The entire process of conversion is masked from the user thus making e magazine software friendly.



To know how this software works, FlipHTML5 presents a simple and easy to understand demo video that explains all necessary steps. The video shows the process of setting up the e magazine software for use and how to make a magazine using it.



To learn more, one can check out the online magazine website.



About FlipHTML5

Headquartered in HongKong, FlipHTML5 is a company that is committed to providing users worldwide digital publishing software and services for commercial and personal use.