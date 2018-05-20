FlipHTML5 Launches Its Flipbook Creator to Make Online Publishing Easy

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2018 --FlipHTML5 is proud to offer one of the best flipbook creator that allows anyone to create online digital publications. Each flipbook can be converted and owned for life and is also tablet and smart phone compatible.



Some users make use of a Flash-based flipbook creator. Although the Flash can create great flipbooks, it's not optimized for search engines. Moreover, Flash doesn't support some mobile devices. HTML5 has set new standards for the web technology of future.



This software program runs circles around HTML5 in a number of areas. A few years back, users had access to an HTML5-based flipbook creator. However, it had poor functionality. Nowadays, on the other hand, programmers have developed the HTML5 to make a lot better. According to a lot of experts, HTML5 will rise in popularity in the field of digital flipbook.



It's great to get your flipbook published and make it available across the globe. Since this application cost a bit more, most users don't go for it. But we have good news for those who are on a budget. FlipHTML5 solution offers a cost-effective flipbook creator. The free version of this software gives users a chance to check out the amazing features and publish their HTML5 flipbooks.



Aside from the 3 paid plans, users can also try out the free version that allows the uploading of the flipbook. Besides, the free version allows the conversion of office documents to impressive flipbooks. With the help of the FlipHTML5, users can design and publish flipbooks. The pages of these flipbooks can be turned like those of a hardcover book. The animation is just amazing.



Apart from flipbooks, FlipHTML5 allows anyone to create magazines, brochures, shopping catalogues and so on. Moreover, users can edit the e-publication profile in the software. Moreover, users can also access the free of cost upload service so that they can upload their completed flipbooks to the server. As soon as the book has been published, it can be viewed, shared and managed on the worldwide web.



Shopping car solution is integrated into FlipHTML5 flipbook creator. The opportunities are endless. The only limit is the imagination of the users. So, those who are looking for a great flipbook creator, they should definitely give a go to this free flipbook creator. For advanced features, users can opt for a paid plan based on their needs.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 provides the world's leading digital publishing solutions for customers around the world. Today, FlipHTML5 helps millions of publishers, designers, marketers to create eye-catching and professional-looking digital publications like magazines, brochures, catalogs and so on. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.