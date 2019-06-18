FlipHTML5 Launches Its Flipbook Software for Designers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/18/2019 --FlipHTML5, a top-rated provider of digital publishing software and solutions for producing digital magazines, annual reports, catalogs, and more, recently launched its flipbook software for designers. Designers will be able to use the software to create realistic and responsive HTML5 flipbooks from PDF files, irrespective of their location. There are many benefits for designers who use this software. Its advanced features and uses make it the best flipbook software yet.



The flipbook software can be used to do a couple of tasks. One such task is to make flipbooks. With the software, designers can convert PDFs, images, MS Office, and OpenOffice documents to flipbooks. These flipbooks are based on HTML5 and JQuery programming. Aside from that, a designer can choose to add animations to enhance his or her digitally published books. In the words of Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, "Designers have always known that they can do more, but they never explored more because it required some level of coding before now. We have been able to solve this problem by providing designers with flipbook software that will let them do more without writing a single line of code".



FlipHTML5's flipbook software supports up to 17 popular languages, making it one of the most acceptable flipbook software. "Users can make a native app for Android devices using this software. That enhances its user experience since readers can read the e-publications of our software users via their Android devices", said Winston. He further added that the flipbook software allows users to create multiple SEO profiles. That is, users can customize page titles and keywords to enhance search engine visibility. In fact, there is an e-commerce feature that allows designers to sell their self-published flipbooks easily.



The company offers free and paid versions of the software, making it possible for every designer to access and use it. Winston encouraged designers to simplify and modernize their publishing experience while creating breathtaking digital magazines, reports, books, and more.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a leading provider of digital publishing software. The company carries out researches and development of different e-publishing software for its global customer base. This software offers broad solutions that cover areas like e-magazines, digital annual reports, brochures, and more. Visit http://fliphtml5.com to find out more about the company and the range of solutions it offers.