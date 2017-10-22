FlipHTML5 Launches Its Online eBook Creator for PDF to eBook Conversion

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2017 --PDF is one of the most regularly used digital document in the business and academic sword. It is widely used in magazines, flyers and other documents in the printing industry. Why not take the digital experience of PDF to a whole new level? Take advantage of FlipHTML5 online eBook creator to convert a PDF file into an eBook that creates a fantastic reading experience for customers.



Here is what makes FlipHTML5 great for PDF to eBook conversion:



- Free, easy to use and very convenient

- Self-define flip e-edition

- HTML5 and jQuery based eBook which is mobile friendly

- Easy to add YouTube video, audio, and links

- Easy to publish online with one-click

- Easy access from everywhere

- Share digital publications on popular social media



Customers can look forward to a much more exciting experience with a page flipping effect. The advanced animated effect makes them feel as if they are reading a beautiful look. Take advantage of the recently launched online eBook creator and reach out to a much wider audience.



According to Anna Lee, designer of FlipHTML5 online eBook creator, online marketers should incorporate this platform in their products and services to create an interesting and interactive experience for their customers. The software is sure to boost online presence and workings of online businesses. They can share the digital publications on Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Google+, Twitter and more.



Convert static PDF to eBook for an amazing experience with FlipHTML5! For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a leading global provider of digital publishing software with the philosophy of offering its end users easy-to-use and affordable software whilst providing them with helpful and friendly customer support.