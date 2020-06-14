FlipHTML5 Launches Its PDF Book Maker to Optimize Online Reading

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2020 --FlipHTML5 is renowned for making customized flipping books through its unique portal. To expand its services, the online portal has decided to unfold its innovative PDF book maker for optimizing the overall online reading experience of the user. FlipHTML5 serves to be an interactive HTML5 digital publishing platform for making online catalogs, brochures, magazines, and so more. Users can publish their digital content on this platform and allow millions of readers to get access to their respective publications even worldwide thanks to its interface language localization.



Using the cutting-edge PDF book maker technology, users can not only upload and convert their PDF or MS Office format files into innovative flipbooks, but also create realistic and responsive HTML5 flipbooks with the help of over 10 fully customizable templates. At the same time, FlipHTML5's PDF book maker also supports both vertical and horizontal flip on desktop and mobile devices.



Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, says, "Using the customizable themes and templates, one can get a professional flipbook with the minimal requirement of configuration. In addition to personalize the flipbook, one can also include multimedia to enhance the overall feel, which include images, links, text, video and audio files, and so on. The best part of this program is that one can fully customize the flipbook as per their preferences."



FlipHTML5 also offers the opportunity to have a custom domain for the given flipbook. As such, this feature allows users to have individual brands on their HTML5 flipbooks. Additionally, FlipHTML5 is known for providing access to free online hosting services so that users are able to publish their flipbooks online even without having a dedicated website. In case the user has his own server, he can then export the flipbook to some local computer or just embed the flipbook to his website within a few clicks.



The main goal of FlipHTML5 is to deliver a seamless reading experience to users. Therefore, with the launch of the revolutionary PDF book maker, flipbooks that are created with FlipHTML5 can work on all the modern web browsers while also allowing users to manage their flipbooks on mobile. This enables the effective and quick processing of flipbooks.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a leading online interactive publishing platform. It is a renowned distributor of digital publishing software.