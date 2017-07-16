FlipHTML5 Launches Page Flip Software for Digital Publishers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2017 --FlipHTML5, a world leading provider of digital publishing software launches a page flip software. This new software will enable publishers to convert PDF files or images into books with page flipping effect and sound in a matter of minutes. The software allows users to draw the attention of the public to the relevant information, image, and video on their website.



FlipHTML5 page flip software makes publishing magazines, catalogs and brochures easy and effortless. The software is made for both people with computer knowledge and people with no computer knowledge; all users can easily create and publish magazines, catalogs, and brochures with rich and interactive contents on PC and Mac.



With the help of FlipHTML5 page flip software, users can convert PDF files with relevant information and image about their website, product or services into an attractive flipbook in HTML5 format. Publishers can easily customize this HTML5 flipbook using their creativity.



The flipbooks produced by this page flip software is responsive on different devices, it will display perfectly irrespective of whether the reader is using a mobile phone, tablet, or laptops. Video, image, text, or YouTube links can be included in the flipbook.



During the launch of this wonderful software, Winston Zhang, the chief executive officer of FlipHTML5 said "we at FlipHTML5 are excited to launch this new flipbook software. Our aim is to produce perfect software that will make digital flipbook creation and publication accessible to everyone across the globe."



For more information, please visit FlipHTML5 website.



About FlipHTML5

The headquarter of FlipHTML5 is located in Hong Kong, Winston Zhang is the Chief Executive Officer of the company. The company is leading with innovations in the digital publishing arena. Since the company was established, the company has launched lots of digital publishing software that has made digital publishing easy and effortless. The company offers customized solutions for publishers in various industries.