FlipHTML5 Launches Rich Media Flipbook Software for Content Creation

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/13/2017 --Most of the marketers like to promote their products online, but they should keep the preferences of the present-day consumer in mind. FlipHTML5 has launched newer rich media flipbook software that helps in creating an interactive material. With this, sellers will get many extraordinary features to embed the affluent media into the material published.



Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5 states that with the application of this software, the marketers will be able to make the flipbook more interesting, and they can engage customers in product information. This will also help the companies in staying ahead in the online marketing competition of their products and services.



Create an Engaging Promotional Experience



FlipHTML5 is the latest and interactive rich media flipbook software that helps in making the publications reciprocal and increasing the conversion rates. It has been following key features that make the content creative and convertible too:



- Embed Interactive Multimedia: Multimedia makes the content interesting for the users to go through and get an idea about company's products and services. In this, one can use the animated images, videos, editor to control the animation, photo slide show and so on.



- Annotations and Bookmarks: To involve the readers in the interactive publication, material bookmarks and annotation plays a great role and makes the company stay ahead in the competition.



- Customize the Publications: The software helps in tailoring the digital publications of the marketers by changing the content to native language, providing auto-flipping feature, etc. Other features involved are styling and customization of the background, flipping effect and so on.



- PDF to Page Flip: The latest software by FlipHTML5 helps the sellers to create an interactive and impressive flipping effect in their publication. These publications are created in the CSS3 and HTML5 so it can be used seamlessly on the Android and IOS devices.



Therefore, the innovative software by FlipHTML5 is gaining momentum among the manufacturers and the sellers to market their products and services in an interactive way. Its latest features have also supported their marketing campaigns and engaged users.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 from years has focused on the research for helping the marketers by developing and designing interactive e-publishing software that can create an amazing experience. The flipbooks created by FlipHTML5 are available on mobile devices like desktop, smartphone and tablet device. Find more information and guidance about HTML5 tablet ebook maker here.