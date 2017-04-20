FlipHTML5 Launches the Digital Magazine Software for Marketers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2017 --Online marketing is getting innovative and technologically sound in the present times. It makes the competition tough for the business houses. The introduction of the digital magazine software has made the online publishing of the magazine simpler. The focus of the marketers is to launch the digitally sound flipbooks that are attractive and interactive with many great features. FlipHTML5 is one such gateway. Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5 states that the software will make the self-publishing of the digital magazines interesting and people with less technical expertise can use it without any difficulty.



Important Digital Publishing Features



The digital magazine software by FlipHTML5 helps the publishers to get their magazines published online with utmost ease and perfection. One does not have to look out for the experts to get the interactive digital magazine published online. It can be done by converting the PDF files into the digital magazines. Here are some of its features:



- Digital Publications: The marketers can easily create the flipbook with the help of this interactive software. One can create an amazing Homepage, Bookcase in which all the digital publications can be kept, providing the subscription to the publication and it can be shared on the social networking sites too.



- Market Publications: One can sell their magazine publications online through FlipHTML5 that will help in earning the profit. Even Google AdSense can also be integrated with the publication for displaying varied ads. The sellers can add an advertising banner showing the product and services of the company.



- Broadcast Magazine in Various Formats: The sellers can easily send the publications in HTML, EXE and ZIP format to the readers through an e-mail. The marketers can also use the plugins created in Joomla, Drupal, and WordPress.



The FlipHTML5 has always provided types of digital software for publishing of magazines on an online platform. Even these publications are mobile friendly and can be shared easily on the social networking sites too.



