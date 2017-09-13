FlipHTML5 Launches the Gorgeous Animal Magazine Templates for Animal Lovers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/13/2017 --In the present days, one just does not go for having a store or marketing the products through generic print or electronic media. This is where modern-day authors can look for great software platform from brands like FlipHTML5 for coming up with a digital magazine.



FlipHTML5 has come up with these unique animal magazine templates, which are incredibly attractive. But those authors or designers who have no idea of coding might fear using such software platform. They needn't worry since the layout is quite simple and uploading, editing and animating these digital magazines is easy.



Why FlipHTML5's templates would be of help?



FlipHTML5's designer, Anna Lee, has found that most of the time people resort to use simple layouts in their presentations and digital magazines because of limited options. This is why FlipHTML5 has come up with a variety of animal magazine templates. These templates can be downloaded and edited to suit the need of the magazine. The website has also displayed a few samples for the upcoming pet store owners or potential animal magazine authors.



How to go about using the templates and making the magazine?



It is rather effortless to make animal themed magazines and helpful for the author who wishes to make a full-fledged magazine or simply come up with ideas for a pet fashion or lifestyle brand.



The users can just pick one of the most striking themes from the layouts that are on display and download it.



The templates are compatible with MAC or even Windows OS.



The users can enable the RSS Feed, and if he wishes to come up with regular issues, then even sell products by adding a cart feature to the products on display in the magazine.



The users can add up features like smooth transitions, and embed videos, and photos to the online magazine. This will add to the gorgeousness of the magazine and since the pages are SEO-Friendly. The templates are in short going to help the pet shops, veterinarians, wildlife photographers and pet fashion designers a lot.



Click here to download more pets magazine templates.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is Hong Kong based firm has been single-handedly taking care of the digital magazine scene now around the world with their futuristic animal magazine templates and software solutions.