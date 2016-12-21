FlipHTML5 Learning Center Releases the Ultimate Guide to Attract Travellers Online

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2016 --Digital marketing is no doubt the most effective advertising strategy today, and the hospitality, and tourism industry are not an exception to this phenomenon that has somewhat become a rule. FlipHTML5, a global leader in providing digital publishing solutions, has given hints to players in the travel industry, especially agencies, on how to attract travllers online from across the globe and promote the awareness of their brand.



The guide available on FlipHTML5's learning center contains 5 ways of attracting travellers online, using resources available on the internet. With millions of people using the internet every minute across the globe, businesses can now leverage on high traffic by creating a captivating online presence to promote their business.



Broadcasting and advertising businesses online is not only effective as it allows for targeted ads but is also affordable and cost-effective compared to other forms of advertisement. There are different factors that affect the success or otherwise of any business. These factors are carefully highlighted and comprehensively discussed, in the guide provided by FlipHMTL5 particularly to businesses in the travel industry.



The guide contains tips how to use Instagram to share photos and feelings of travelling, to capture emotions of the audience. It also highlights the importance of creating amazing and captivating videos to share experiences of tourists and travellers.



Other steps to attracting travellers online mentioned in the guide include embracing PPC advertising on the top search engines like Google, collecting feedbacks from past clients, and making online travel booking platform available to customers.



In the future 2017, FlipHTML5 will provide more tips on such aspects. For more, visit travel topic marketing topic on FlipHTML5.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a leading digital publishing solutions provider headquartered in Hong Kong. The company since it was founded has continued to deliver solutions to digital publishers and online businesses with products and services ranging fro e-publishing software applications to flipbook makers and even digital marketing tips for improved online presence.