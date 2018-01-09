FlipHTML5 Lets Everyone Create Yearbook Online for Free

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2018 --What is a school yearbook in the usual sense? The majority in the form of an album with an inconvenient format, design and content, without the opportunity to take part in the creation. But this is in the past. Today, digital yearbooks relace boring albums.



FlipHTML5 is an interactive digital publishing platform that enables everyone to create yearbooks online. Now people do not need to waste much time, effort and resources in creating their yearbook, hundreds of ready-made templates and page layouts help them. Each template can be tried on their yearbook on an online basis. For the absolute convenience of using FlipHTML5 , the developers have created applications for IOS APP.



According to Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, "the software has been designed for ease of use among users, based on HTML5 and jQuery technology, the resulting page works and flips through the pages faster than expected."



There are no restrictions in FlipHTML5. All as people want: the number of pages, copies, photos, the structure of filling information, cover, design, color palette and so on. They can always change its design and at any time make the information themselves. This is the main advantage in creating the yearbook with FlipHTML5.



Also, there is an opportunity to make the yearbook personal by adding a unique logo or emblem to it. All these advantages of digital yearbooks are available online and do not need large financial investments. The basic tools for creating yearbooks are free. Well, the price of more features and settings is available to everyone.



Besides the yearbooks, the modern digital platform is convenient for social exchange, online marketing, creating digital magazines and their instant distribution to anywhere in the world. In the whole world there are already a lot of fans of this platform. Convenience, accessibility, self-development, ease of interface - all about FlipHTML5. Maybe, it is the future of the publishing world. Having tried once, FlipHTML5 will become an indispensable online assistant always and everywhere.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5, the world leading digital publishing platform, has all the tools that users need to create their publications for both online and offline use.



For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.