FlipHTML5 Lets More People Know Its PDF to Flipbook Feature on Anniversary

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2018 --FlipHTML5 never ceases to give away treats to its users through amazing upgrades and perks every anniversary. For this year, the company dedicated its efforts in highlighting the capacity of FlipHTML5 to convert any PDF to flipbook. The anniversary celebration turned out as a debut of an upgraded version of the PDF to flipbook converter. The marketing and research teams collaborated and thoroughly discussed ways on how to make it easier for FlipHTML5 users to navigate around this PDF to flipbook converter. Moreover, brainstorming was done to deliver better versions of flipbooks to every target readers with a guarantee that magazines, books, catalogs or brochures done through FlipHTML5 are compatible with any gadget.



During the celebration, Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, spoke about the availability of FlipHTML5 to everyone who wanted to make dynamic flipbooks. "PDF is a very popular and flexible file format. Accessing files has always been easy through PDF but with FlipHTML5 as a converter of PDF to flipbook, digital reading has been redefined," Zhang said. He also elaborated his words by assuring users that any enhancements integrated on FlipHTML5 will not cost them any additional cent. The CEO added, "Every year, the progress on how people are supporting FlipHTML5 becomes very visible. This is why they deserve quality service from the FlipHTML5 team. That's what they can always look forward to."



For the record, FlipHTML5 has already reached millions of downloads worldwide today. It has the capacity to turn any ordinary PDF to flipbook that is worth a read. Every flipbook converted from PDF comes with exceptional page-flipping effects and animations. On top of these, the process of crafting to publishing flipbooks could only happen in just minutes. This is why productivity is always at hand when using FlipHTML5. Have a look at the many high-selling flipbooks created through FlipHTML5.



Check them out through http://fliphtml5.com/.



