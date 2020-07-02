FlipHTML5 Levels Up Its Remote Teaching Tool to Aid Distance Education

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2020 --FlipHTML5's remote teaching tool brings to life the teaching-learning process as teachers can share live sessions with students during online classes. This is made possible with a smooth transmission of reading materials, which include textbooks, images, videos, text, and other relevant teaching materials. Keeping students attentive can be really difficult especially with all the distractions they face at home, however, this remote teaching tool comes with several features that keep students engaged and focused.



With the help of FlipHTML5's remote teaching tool, it's easy to convert static files like PDF or images into interactive and attractive online flipbooks. Also, teachers can create engaging digital textbooks as well as other study materials and share with students instantly on social media, chat groups, or other online platforms. This remote teaching tool is therefore a great collaborative software for teachers to work with when creating, publishing, and teaching content.



Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5 says "This remote teaching tool is created to fill the educational lapse that we are currently experiencing since our schools have shut up. We want to give our teachers and students a much more improved and engaging way to provide and receive learning." He adds, "These are difficult times, but the educational front doesn't have to suffer, and neither will we allow the education of our children to be put on hold."



Learning has become more interesting as the customization options on the remote teaching tool make it easy to change and combine templates, themes, background, colors, sizes for flipbooks that present subjects and topics in an interesting and fun way. Furthermore, textbooks don't have to be dull anymore as other design elements such as animations, video, audio, images, links, and other media can be inserted into flipbooks to make it dynamic and interesting. This is why the remote teaching tool from FlipHTML5 is a must-have for teachers and educators who engage in long-distance education.



For more information, please visit https://www.fliphtml5.com/



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is the proud provider of an array of innovative digital publishing software that has been serving many marketing and educational users across different industries all around the world for years. Its remote teaching tool helps to facilitate the long distance-learning process in an exciting and enjoyable form.