FlipHTML5 Magazine Creators - Easy Create & Publish Digital Magazines for Free

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2017 --FlipHTML5 is a welcome upgrade to the flash technology. It is common knowledge that flash has played a vital role in flipbook technology for a while. However, with the advancement in technology, the flash may not be compatible with a lot device. Therefore, the need to find a new way to solve the issue, this is what birthed the all new FlipHTML5 magazine creator, to help crack all online design and digital publish problems.



That is not all! FlipHTML5 magazine creator can work without downloading the software. Users can create and publish digital magazines online with just a command, the platform is free! Users can also share their created flip magazines on various social networking platforms like Google plus, twitter and Facebook while also tracking website traffic using the Google Analytics Integration function.



Other benefits of this amazing magazine software are predesigned templates and skin, supports adding multimedia to flipbook, custom page range of PDF for conversion, supports MS Office; Open Office; Image and PDF, imports original hyperlink of PDF document, flipbook can be published to local computer, flipbook online upload features enabled, search functions in flipbook are also enabled and flipbook online publications can be managed by the magazine creator. This digital magazine software can be viewed on all mobile devices.



The free features include uploading PDF to FlipHTML5 Cloud Platform, downloading FlipHTML5 Desktop Client, free templates for easy book creation, customized domain name of publications, digital reading on mobile devices, localized toolbar language, auto flipping mode, customized background image and background music, advertising banner, Google AdSense Integration and Amazon S3 service to store book data, protect data from both logical and physical failures and guarding against data loss from unintended user actions, application errors, and infrastructure failures.



For a fee, users can get one specific authorization ID, tighten up their security, create private publications and set up permissions to view them. They can also use the slide mode option, create table of content, book logo and book case logo. Also, the option to publish digital publications as HTML, ZIP and EXE formats and easily send them to readers via email, open publications on web browser even without internet connection and a whole lot more.



To know more about the online magazine maker, just go ahead to have a try with the free account.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 has developed as the comprehensive digital publishing solution to all industries. Its magazine creator can help the publishers to convert PDF to interactive magazines. Also, FlipHTML5 provides the unique cloud platform for online publishing, free for everyone.