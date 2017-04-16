FlipHTML5 Magazine Maker for Teachers to Create Learning Materials

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2017 --FlipHTML5 is the well-known magazine maker that helps publishers creates magazines from PDF files. With FlipHTML5, teachers can create excellent learning materials for their students. FlipHTML5 creates an immersive experience as having conversations with teachers face to face when reading the magazine, which can reach the same effect as online teaching.



With its array of amazing features, teachers can create stunning digital magazines in a matter of minutes and help students better understand concepts. There are multiple themes and customizable pre-designed templates as well as its fantastic page editor which allows for rich media such as videos, audio, images, flash, text, button and so on that can all be used to produce professional and engaging magazines. FlipHTML5 is a great tool for creating interactive magazines and this is possible because of some of its many evolving features, which include:



Ability to import multiple PDF: With FlipHTML5, multiple PDF files can be imported at once. This new feature enables the publisher to work on multiple projects per time.



Offline Reading: FlipHTML5 makes creating digital publications so easy and flexible. Users can publish magazines to EXE, ZIP, HTML5, USB and APP CD/DVD and any other offline media format for offline reading, allowing readers to always have the content they need anytime.



Templates & Themes: On the online platform, multiple pre-designed templates can be modified (by changing background, logo etc.) and previewed in real time. Lots of themes also available allow anyone to get started with creating magazines right away.



Mobile Devices: With more and more people (especially students) using mobile devices, it makes sense that FlipHTML5 allows users to create mobile ready content for their readers. Readers can view digital material on any device without having to install any app. Digital publications are responsive. Users can create mobile version magazines that can be viewed across multiple mobile devices like iPhone, iPad, iPod and Android devices.



Book Logo: Magazines can be personalized by branding with publishers logo. This can be offered as a quasi-white label version by hiding the FlipHTML5 loading logo when the magazine is launched. The book loading logo can be set to users' logo to impress readers while the digital magazine loads.



Multiple Languages: One of FlipHTML5's great offerings is its availability in many languages enabling people all over the world to create digital publications and let their readers enjoy it in their local language. FlipHTML5 has 17 language versions available on its desktop client some of which are English, Japanese, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, Czech, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Dutch, Russian, Arabic and Korean, Greek, Hebrew, Basque. These languages are switchable at any time!



About FlipHTML5

The popular magazine maker FlipHTML5 is used by thousands of publishers the world over to create stunning digital publications for an immersive reading experience across a wide array of mobile and phone devices. Its ever-growing amazing features make it a publisher's favorite.



Find out more about FlipHTML5 on the website http://fliphtml5.com/