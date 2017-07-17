FlipHTML5 Magazine Maker Formalizes Digital Magazine Design and Publishing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2017 --FlipHTML5 is arguably one of the most popular digital publishing platforms, with tens of thousands of companies of all sizes and types across the globe using it for the creation and subsequent publishing of their content. It is also the online magazine maker that can help to convert PDF to page flip magazines.



The platform ensures users get the best of easy and effective digital content creation by providing them with step-by-step text tutorials as well as screenshots and video guides on using the platform. With a user-friendly interface and exciting features that allow the users to create and publish digital magazines in minutes, FlipHTML5 magazine maker has become the toast of digital content publishers and users across the globe.



FlipHTML5 magazine maker desktop version also comes with a page editor that allows users to enrich their content by adding multimedia such as audio and videos. The exciting features of the magazine maker that stand the software out from the competition is part of plan put in place by Jackie Peng, the head of Customer Service of FlipHTML5 and the rest of the team at FlipHTML5 to ensure customer satisfaction in all ramifications.



In addition to having a concise and user-friendly interface, the free magazine maker also supports the import of different kinds of documents like PDF, OpenOffice, Images and Office, with multiple publishing outputs to local as HTML5, ZIP or to a recipient's email.



Users require no Flash or programming skill and contents can be created and subsequently published in minutes. The magazine maker is available for users of Windows and Mac. For more, please visit FlipHTML5 official site.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a part of Wonder Idea Technology Co. Ltd. The digital publishing solutions provider is headquartered in Hong Kong and through its latest addition; FlipHTML5 has become the killer tool for online business and content marketing.