FlipHTML5 Magazine Publishing Platform Introduces a Refreshing New Way for Publishers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2017 --The art of reading and publishing has just taken a new angle as publishers now have reasons to smile because a new way to engage readers in a totally unique experience has just been unveiled by FlipHTML5, an excellent magazine publishing platform whose goal is to develop a new angle towards experiencing a positive change in the reading experience of most online readers.



The FlipHTML5 new experience includes many mind blowing features such as Portable Document Files (PDF) to flip book, a feature which makes PDF even more presentable with beautiful and elegant layouts. Also, there is the bookcase embedding and viewing on mobile features and the freedom of sales of digital publications online with rewards. More amazing features of the FlipHTML5 innovative introduction to online reading include the beautiful experience of reading through a myriad of gadgets, like Android phones, iPads, iPhones, tablets and many more without any installations.



The magazine publishing platform where readers and writers can easily upload their PDF to online is supported by HTML5 technology. With all these features and even more, the company has made sure that their clients with always have reasons to smile because of the totally new experiences.



FlipHTML5, a world leading digital publishing developer has introduced this amazing innovation to give readers a totally refreshing and better experience with the new feature of customizable layouts with pre-designed templates and themes which give a better view to PDF and make them more presentable. The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Winston Zhang together with his team has reiterated their commitment through this extremely brilliant innovation to make sure that participants constantly benefit from it and new angle and developments are frequently introduced to the benefit of readers and writers. Also, seeing that the innovation is a good way to make money, a better way to make sure that readers and writers now enjoy the monetary benefits of doing what they love to do best has been ensured.



For more about FlipHTML5 magazine publishing platform and its features, everyone can click here to have a try.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 provides all digital publishing solutions for all walks of life. It has the desktop software for Windows and Mac users, as well as the HTML5 digital publishing platform.