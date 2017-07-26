FlipHTML5 Magazine Publishing Platform Simplified PDF to Magazine Conversion

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2017 --Users from all across the globe were looking for some effective solution to the issue of converting the routine PDF files into an interactive form that could put in some life in their publications. FlipHTML5 seems to have found a fitting answer to this as they have presented their magazine publishing platform, which not only allows easy conversion of PDF files into interactive magazine form but also enables users to add various effects and styles to enrich the content of their magazines.



Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, informed about the growing success of their magazine publishing platform and the sort of response it's been getting from their wide user base. Explaining its features, he said, "FlipHTML5 is an interactive PDF to magazine conversion and publishing platform, which aims at making lives easier for all our users. With its help, all users can convert their PDF documents into online page turning magazine and use its powerful page editor function to create engaging and interactive page flip magazines."



Explaining about the major aspects of their software, company's representative said that PDF files of any type and size can be easily converted into magazines, the page quality and size can be further re-defined, publishers can import their existing links and table of contents from source file and further, the search function can also be added in page flip magazine. Additionally, not only does this magazine publishing platform enable PDF to magazine conversion, but also it gets MS Office files and images converted for a magazine viewing, though this option is not available for free users.



Further informed, the platform comes with certain powerful in-built functions and editing tools which allow users to make their content more interactive than ever. "The powerful page editor feature allows users to add videos, audios, images, links, slideshows, responsive buttons and much more to their magazines for unparalleled interactivity. Once it gets converted from PDF to HTML5 magazine, users can access it offline, or upload it online to access it anytime, anywhere, all thanks to our advanced cloud storage technology.", the company's representative said.



With such powerful features and ease of usage, the FlipHTML5 magazine publishing platform is constantly receiving top rating and accolades from its user base all across the globe. It is the best solution to the issue of PDF to digital magazine conversion.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a technology company headquartered in Hong Kong which helps millions of users worldwide create realistic responsive CSS3 jQuery & HTML5 flipbook from PDF.



For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.