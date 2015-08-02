FlipHTML5 Magazine Publishing Software Enhances Publications in Mobile Mode

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/02/2015 --The leading digital publishing platform FlipHTML5 has launched its additional value which is the version 4.3.0 added enhancement to digital magazine in mobile mode. The latest improvement is believed to promise greater reading experience for mobile readers and, of course, introduces more benefits to digital magazine publishers. The mobile magazine publishing software is also introduced on BlogSpot by bloggers.



One of the highlights of the improvement includes the addition of the "Shopping Cart" button to mobile magazine. It will enable readers to purchase the digital publication on their mobile devices with much convenience. This is definitely a worthy news for flipbook publishers as this feature would increase wider coverage and see an increase in sales of the digital publication.



The most recent added features on mobile magazine also include updated styles of toolbar and flexibility of changing the thickness of mobile magazine according to the page number. Such improvements allow readers to have the luxury to read and navigate through the publication on all mobile devices with flexibility and comfort.



"Enhancing interactivity and enriching reading experience are the key points to the latest introduction of improvements from FlipHTML5. We believes that the new enhancement to digital magazine will add values to the publishers as well as the readers in the long run as the FlipHTML5 software is now powerful enough to create engaging digital magazine suitable on mobile devices," shared Winston Zhang, the Chief Executive Officer of FlipHTML5.



The introduction of the value added features establishes FlipHTML5 as one of the top market leader on digital publication in the market today with the ability to deliver both publishers and readers personalized yet quality reading experience. For more information about FlipHTML5 and its full range products, kindly visit http://fliphtml5.com/



