FlipHTML5 Make Several Enhancements in Its Desktop Version

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2016 --FlipHTML5, a renowned digital publishing platform has added a series of enhancements to its recent desktop version. The software aims to make the digital publishing of magazines, catalogs and many others effortless by its unique features.



Series of Enhancements to the software



The desktop version of FlipHTML5 is well received by the people across the world and its availability for PRO, Gold, Platinum and Enterprise has made it all the more attractive. The version is also available for those who are content with using the software without paying anything. Of course, they get limited features and the new enhancements are bound to make them rethink their decision. The enhancements are the following ones:



- The glitches in audio and video within flipbook while reading on mobile devices are removed.



- The functioning of the Page Editor's Add Link to insert a link in the page or opening the same has been improved.



- The keyword search tool crucial for searching an intended content in a flipbook is now improved.



- The slide mode feature of the flipbook that enables a user to read the content as a slideshow is optimized.



- Fixing of minor bugs that were present in the previous version.



All the enhancements are definitely going to make FlipHTML5 a more profoundly accepted publishing platform across industry verticals.



About FlipHTML5

With its headquarters in Hong-Kong, FlipHTML5 is an interactive digital publishing platform that has transformed the way people use to publish their ebooks, online catalogs, magazines and much more. Well-equipped with remarkable features like full customization, page editor, custom logo, password protection and others, the software of FlipHTML5 is a popular name in the industry. To enquire more, visit http://fliphtml5.com/.