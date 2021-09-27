FlipHTML5 Makes Content Interactive with Page Flip PDF

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2021 --In today's fast-paced environment, content has to be highly engaging to catch and hold the attention of audiences that flit like butterflies from flower to flower. Standard PDF or text formats are likely to discourage persons from viewing content. The solution? Interactive flipbooks that are pleasing to the eye and convenient to view. FlipHTML5 quickly converts static PDF files to page flip PDF that will keep audiences engaged. FlipHTML5 is free and can be used entirely online without installing the desktop client.



Forget endless blocks of text. Enhance the viewing experience with the addition of various multimedia elements in a page flip PDF. Images have long been known to make reading more interesting as a visual of what's being discussed helps the reader to form a clearer mental picture. What's more, content creators can add video and audio to immerse the audience in the page flip PDF. Links can also be added for increased accessibility.



It's easy to create a page flip PDF with FlipHTML5. It features more than ten templates that users can customize to match their brand and image. They can choose different themes and have the page flip PDF flip either horizontally or vertically. The process takes almost no time as there is very little configuration needed.



FlipHTML5 offers free cloud hosting for the page flip PDF. This means content creators can publish their flipbooks online even if they don't have a website. The e-commerce feature gives users the option to sell their flipbooks on the FlipHTML5 platform; they can set prices, currency, and pages for preview. Earnings go to the user's specified PayPal account.



A page flip PDF created with FlipHTML5 is accessible anywhere, any time. They are compatible with all modern browsers as well as mobile devices. Users can make their content easier to find with SEO options. They can create several SEO profiles and customize page titles and keywords for maximum visibility on search engines. They can also extract the text of the PDF and export it as text version to make content easily searched by Google.



"A page flip PDF is such a genius idea," says Jackie Peng, Customer Service of FlipHTML5. "We had to make it easier for our users to create."



Visit FlipHTML5 for more details.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a digital publishing website that makes it simple for users to convert a PDF file to a page flip PDF.