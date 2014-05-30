FlipHTML5 Makes Self Publishing Possible for Authors

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2014 --FlipHTML5 is an online self publishing platform that enables all independent publishers and authors to make a free account and upload less than 500 magazines, books or catalogs per month. Another limitation of the free account is that customers can upload only PDF files, but this format is convenient and common for publishers. Besides, the premium users can upload at least 2000 books per month.



Users of FlipHTML5 can easily convert PDF files to online page flip magazines with interactive page flipping effect. They can self-publish their books online with simple steps. FlipHTML5 offers business owners a great chance to attract the attention of their customers or prospects, as the HTML5 page flip book will look much more attractive and engaging than a static PDF presentation.



The uploaded and published page flip books can be viewed via the most popular browsers and different mobile devices, such as iPhone and iPad. Mac and tablet users will also be able to conveniently look at the HTML5 flip book, which ensures that self publishing using the FlipHTML5 platform will attract readers from the entire world.



FlipHTML5 Company offers this unique opportunity for no extra fee, enabling people to choose the option of basic account and start publishing at no cost. All, who would like to take advantage of this great opportunity, can visit http://fliphtml5.com/ to find out more.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Company is an established provider for efficient and affordable digital solutions that can have a great impact in business. They also offer an online platform for self publishing without charge.