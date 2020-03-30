FlipHTML5 Now Is Available for Creating a Zine

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/30/2020 --FlipHTML5 is a first-rate software developer based in Hong Kong, China. The company has partnered with many local and international industries to help them explore and thrive in the digital realm. FlipHTML5 is now available for creating a zine. Users can create different types of industry-specific zines in different niches such as cars, fashion, sports, and much more. They can use them to market their brands, services, and products to audiences online.



FlipHTML5 offers a platform for designing professional zines that are tailored to different audiences. Creating stunning zines at FlipHTML5 is easy and doesn't need any coding. Users can include videos, audio, images, links, and other multimedia elements that help to showcase products in a visually appealing and dynamic way. Users can equip their zines with formalities such as search engine optimization, analytics, e-commerce, and more to ensure responsive results. By publishing on the FlipHTML5 cloud, they can provide regular updates on their publications to ensure readers are well informed.



"Our platform is designed to help users think creatively and address the pain points of their target audiences," said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5. "They can use interactive zines to provide insights, and the answers readers are seeking online. Through zines, they can build strong and lasting relationships with readers and establish a strong customer base online. With the tools we are providing, our clients will be able to enhance their marketing strategies with zines as the main tools."



FlipHTML5 provides excellent opportunities for users to deliver targeted messages to audiences through captivating zines. They can use them to meet the particular interests of readers to compel them to purchase their products. FlipHTML5 allows for the creation of zines that can be accessed on all devices while maintaining real magazine qualities. This will enable subscribers to view content at any time on their devices. Users can also configure social media into their zines to make it easy for readers to share them with their friends and increase conversions and sales.



Audiences are always looking for knowledge and answers to pressing problems. They want to find out what is trending in their industries and learn more about what other people are up to. They often turn to the internet for information. Creating compelling zines can benefit them by summarizing all the relevant information they need and delivering it to them in a quick, immersive, and seamless way. FlipHTML5 gives its users complete creative and editorial control so they can maintain reader engagement, boost web presence, and turn readers into clients.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a top-rated company that designs and develops intuitive software for different industries. The company helps entrepreneurs and marketers expand their customer base by reaching out to many audiences online through stunning digital publications.