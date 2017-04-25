FlipHTML5 Now Offers Digital Catalog Software for Effective Marketing

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2017 --FlipHTML5, a company with the aim of representing the best digital publishers across the universe now introduces digital catalog software for online marketing.



This service is ideal for those who want to have added benefits of creating a big impression while saving costs. FlipHTML5 focuses on facilitating publishers, now introduces digital catalog software as an innovative extension to its efficient existing offerings to bring new levels of creative ability to its users.



FlipHTML5 has made more progress recently. It helps with other publishing services such as giving the edge to convert PDF files to catalogs that can be published. What sets this feature apart from the previous offerings is that it can help users to set up and manage their publications to gain more audiences by sharing the content through social networks and Emails, embedding into the website for online marketing. This marketing tool is an ideal solution that would add aesthetic value and contribute in reaching the masses in cost effective manner.



FlipHTML5 is a medium that accommodates the users by providing e-publishing software. Among print and digital releases, catalogs are the right tool for effective marketing. To top it off, this digital catalog software comes with the built-in shopping cart which facilitates the readers and let them buy the products from the page of the brochure. This feature addresses the opportunity to connect with audience at an individual level and explore numerous design needs, it is easy to view the publications online in the browser PC, Mac, iPhone, iPad and Android devices.



For more details, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

Founded in 2008, FlipHTML5 is now one of the leading digital publishing businesses that provide an evolved readership by bringing together the best of catalog and magazine values in an easier-to-digest format. It is now specializing in the right form of expression and communication to increase the reach by advertising to new prospects through focusing on other areas of marketing.