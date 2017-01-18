FlipHTML5 Now Quickly Creates Android Magazine Reading App from PDF

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2017 --The number of smartphone users is on an increasing spree with its availability in affordable prices and powerful features. In this respect, FlipHTML5 is glad to unveil its enterprise-only software that enables users to design and create their own Android magazine reading app within a few steps.



The software is available for a one-time payment. It has ample features like professional assistance, unlimited storage, custom domain, multiple independent accounts, free updates, and much more. A major advantage is by converting digital magazines into an Android app; FlipHTML5 users can ensure a greater visibility of their magazines as they can now publish the same as engaging Android apps. The target audience can download the same on their Android devices.



Steps to Create Android Magazine Reading App



The steps to create an Android app from PDF files of a digital magazine are quite simple and are as follows:



- Start FlipHTML5 and login to the enterprise account

- Click on "Build Flipbook App" from the four options

- Choose the desired PDF file to convert in the pop-up window

- Specify image quality and storage by choosing any of the options

- Click on "OK" and then design the magazine via various settings

- Enrich it with multimedia content and click on "Build Magazine"



Moreover, FlipHTML5 enterprise edition eliminates the biggest concern of Internet connectivity. In an app form, Android users can access and read the digital magazines anytime.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a renowned platform that facilitates digital publishing. It helps its users to publish their online catalogs, e-books or magazines within a matter of few seconds.



To know more about how it facilitates creating an Android magazine reading app, visit http://fliphtml5.com/ .