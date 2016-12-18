FlipHTML5 Offers 20% Discount This Christmas for Its Loyal Subscribers

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/18/2016 --With the success rate of FlipHTML5 going high, it has decided that this Christmas would be a fair time to allow even more numbers of marketing businesses of the general corporate world to make use of their services, at an even more affordable price. A discount sale of 20% has been issued on all pro, gold and platinum services of FlipHTML5. The main idea behind this discount sale is for the company to offer their gratitude to their flip book maker subscribers and allowing them a chance to make better and more use of their services.



The discount sale begins from the 10th of December and is to extend for two weeks straight. Any purchase in between these two weeks will have a 20% discount to it that will be incorporated with a coupon code (C9F-AW7). The subscribers can input this coupon code successfully to purchase the services at the discount in the buying interface.



FlipHTML5 has been one of the most favourite flip book makers for those in the corporate who have looked for better and more entertaining ways to present forth their presentations. Thus, the popularity of the company can be justified which in turn justifies the gratitude of the company.



Hence, with 2017 approaching, in their own way, FlipHTML5 have put in their efforts in making the year more successful for the corporate world in general. Their contribution lies in their easier availability of their services.



"With this Christmas sale we intend to allow our subscribers an easier access to our digital publishing platform, to use the advanced features to promote their products, to boost sales with the impressive brochures and more." –Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.



There is no doubt that it is a good opportunity to change a way of content marketing with FlipHTML5 Christmas deals. For free download this flip book maker, please visit its official site.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an online digital publishing software developer which has been established mainly for the corporate world where flipbook presentations have become a very elemental part of their everyday work. So far, its platform has received immense support and has achieved a quota their targeted audience.