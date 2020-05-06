FlipHTML5 Offers a Complete Solution for Distance Teaching

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2020 --Today, FlipHTML5 is offering a complete solution for distance teaching, letting the teachers and the trainers across the globe create engaging and comprehensive courses using the interactive and easy to use HTML5 based publishing platform. Using FlipHTML5, teachers, coaches, and trainers can easily create custom courses, books, and publish them easily.



Distance teaching is among the growing trends worldwide, and book or course publication is one of the problems faced by online teachers. To help the teachers, coaches, and trainers in this matter, the FlipHTML5 platform is a major role player.



FlipHTML5 offers the features for distance teaching below:



Book and course creation.

Adding videos and pictures to books.

Designing and publishing books.

Book hosting and branding.

Cross-platform readability.

Conversion from PDFs to flipbooks.



Using the FlipHTML5 distance teaching platform, teachers can create engaging and informative courseware and books for students with images and videos while resting in their couches. The platform allows teachers to create and publish a realistic and elegant designed flipbook. To make it even easier for beginners, the FlipHTML5 platform also offers pre-designed templates.



FlipHTML5 offers an online editor that makes text editing easier. Also, Adding media to books is also made simpler. Distance teachers can easily add multimedia (pictures, audio, and videos) to their books. Teachers can create videos and easily share them with students.



FlipHTML5 offers a custom domain for books, and free online hosting of books, so teachers can publish books even if they do not have their own websites. But if teachers have their own servers, they can easily export the books and host them on their own servers.



FlipHTML5 is accessible from any device, books designed and created on FlipHTML5 can be accessed using any device with a modern browser (Google chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari). Readers can use any device that supports HTML5 browser and read.



For more information, please visit https://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is an online flipbook publishing platform that is based on HTML5 and it allows users to easily create and publish books, magazines, and anything they want. It allows users to convert PDFs into flipbooks. The FlipHTML5 platform is accessible across all the modern devices.