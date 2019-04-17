FlipHTML5 Offers a Flipbook Creator That Presents PDF Documents with Animation Effect

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2019 --Nowadays, digital content is the most effective method of communication. As a result, this advancement of technology has made schools, businesses, and many more users realize why a flipbook and other related digital publications are not an option in their daily processes. However, all these users have always encountered difficulties in creating flipbooks due to the cost and complexity of creating this content.



But FlipHTML5 has now come up with the right solution to this issue. The company offers a cost-effective, remarkable, and quality flipbook creator suiting everyone's needs. As per Anna Lee, who is the designer of FlipHTML5, this flipbook creator is designed for the conversion of PDFs, images or MS Office documents to flipbooks. Everyone can use this flipbook creator since it comes with a user interface in multi-languages. It mainly supports 17 languages, including English, Hebrew, German, Greek, Japanese, Portuguese, Basque, Czech, French, Italian, Dutch, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese, Spanish, Russian, Korean, and Arabic.



This flipbook creator allows users to enjoy a seamless reading experience. It creates flipbooks that work on any modern web browser, and users are in a position of managing the flipbooks directly from their phones, allowing quick and effective processing of the flipbooks. Free online hosting and self-hosting is another essential feature the users will benefit from this flipbook creator. This means that they can publish the flipbooks online even in the absence of a website. Also, it makes it easier to export the flipbooks to a local personal computer and host these flipbooks on the site.



Now, users can decide to have a custom domain for their flipbooks. Therefore, this flipbook creator allows everyone to have an individual brand on the flipbooks and not on the FlipHTML5's. In addition, it enables users to add multimedia such as images, videos, audio, and links to the flipbooks, so there is no need to install the desktop client. FlipHTML5 offers the users with more than ten templates and themes for customizing the HTML5 flipbooks. Therefore, with the flipbook creator, users can get professional flipbooks with minimal configuration necessary.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is one of the best technology providers of digital publishing software headquartered in Hong Kong. It offers solutions for book publishers to produce online user manuals, digital website content, digital annual reports, digital photo albums, e-magazines, and many more. Its primary goal is to come up with the best applications for its potential clients. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.