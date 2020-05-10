FlipHTML5 Offers a Guideline to Successful Newsletter Marketing

HongKong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/10/2020 --FlipHTML5, a digital publishing software company can help the businesses in the creation of appealing and engaging newsletters in the form of flipbooks. The significance of newsletter marketing has increased recently due to the spread of coronavirus. Consumers prefer to stay and work from home instead of going outdoors. FlipHTML5 assists businesses in the creation of interactive newsletters, which increases customer acquisition and retention.



The newsletters should have an attractive design and theme to attract the target segment. FlipHTML5 offers different themes and templates which can be enticing for the customers. There are customization features available to improve the design of newsletters.



The procedure for undertaking newsletter marketing should also be fast and convenient for businesses. The conversion of PDF to flipbook is an easy process which can be performed by any individual with a non-technical background. It can convert PDFs into interactive flipbooks within minutes so businesses can quickly engage in newsletter marketing frequently.



The newsletter marketing should also have multimedia messages such as images, animations and videos to make it more appealing for the prospective customers. These advanced features are offered by FlipHTML5, which can increase the visual appeal of the newsletters. Newsletter marketing should also be adaptable to different devices. The interactive newsletter in the form of flipbook offered by FlipHTML5 can be used on any type of devices such as iPhone, iPad and computers without losing any images, or graphics.



The newsletter marketing should be done at a reasonable cost as small businesses may find it difficult to undertake marketing due to the spread of the pandemic. The conversion of PDF to flipbook offered by FlipHTML5 is free of cost and thus does not put a burden on small businesses.



According to Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, "Businesses around the world are facing a huge challenge in retaining customers due to coronavirus. Our software helps in effective newsletter marketing through an economical and easy conversion of PDF to flipbook."



FlipHTML5 also benefits customers as plain text newsletter marketing can be monotonous. Please visit https://fliphtml5.com/ for more information.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5, founded in 2010, is a digital publishing software company has offices in China and Hong Kong.