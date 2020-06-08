FlipHTML5 Offers Easy Access to Remote Teaching Resources

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2020 --FlipHTML5's remote teaching resources offer very easy conversion of textbooks and other teaching materials that come in formats of PDF, MS Office, OpenOffice and Images to flipbooks. These converted resources can then be easily shared via links to email, message Apps, social media and virtually any online platforms. Furthermore, the remote teaching resources support screen sharing and live streaming, allowing live teaching sessions to be made possible.



The feature-rich FlipHTML5 also packs colorful themes and templates to ensure that teaching resources can be attractive and interactive for the younger generation, and any other generation at all, to keep learning experience fun and colorful all the time. Also, FlipHTML5 allows animations to be easily embedded in materials to increase the level of interactivity of every learning session. These animations are known to improve the assimilation of topics and concepts.



Accessibility to FlipHTML5's remote teaching resources is ensured with its functional and flexible features as online reading on mobile, tablet and desktop devices are supported. Even beyond that is the ability to have these remote teaching resources available offline with FlipHTML5 Reader which can be downloaded on App stores. FlipHTML5's remote teaching resources are fully optimized to function on all web browsers including Chrome, Safari, Maxthon, etc..



"The FlipHTML5's goal is making learning even easier than it was in the physical classroom. With our remote teaching resources, we are confident to make it come true", said Jackie Peng, Customer Service of FlipHTML5. FlipHTML5 commits itself to a vision of providing high-quality, cost-efficient and user-friendly digital publishing solutions. Everyone can learn and share their course materials without any barriers.



Distance teaching would be much easier with the proper remote teaching resources provided by FlipHTML5. It empowers teachers and students with easy access to remote teaching resources. Teachers can use them to deliver courses more effectively, engage students with interesting learning materials, and thus maximize their online teaching results. Meanwhile, students can also utilize these teaching resources to review class remotely and independently.



