FlipHTML5 Offers Fantastic and User-Friendly Yearbook Design Templates

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/08/2018 --FlipHTML5 offers the most beautiful, eye-catchy and printable yearbook design templates that will show the statistics of graduating class students in addition to highlight their memorable moments in the school. The templates will help students stand out from the crowd and achieve success in their yearbook project.



For students, especially those who are going to work on a yearbook project, FlipHTML5 has good news. The designer company makes it quiet easy! Now, students can design their digital yearbooks with the user-friendly tools or they can simply use the ready-made stunning and inspirational yearbook design templates found on the FlipHTML5 website. Students can customize the templates without the help of an expensive professional.



The powerful yet user-friendly FlipHTML5 offers a series of features that make a yearbook set itself apart from other yearbooks. Each template is easily customizable so that the need and style of each student can be satisfied. To make it a step easier for the students, FlipHTML5 allows the user to include the page flip effect in addition to a book-like UI to the yearbook. Of course, without multimedia things look boring. Keeping this point in mind, FlipHTML5 allows creators to enrich the content using the page editor to add multimedia.



Self-designers can use the animation effect in order to enjoy immersive digital experience. And the great thing is that the templates can be uploaded onto a free-of-cost cloud server.



Publishing yearbooks online is quite common these days. Students who would love to share their yearbooks with the world should make sure that their yearbooks are search engine friendly for easy discovery. All of the templates found on FlipHTML5 are designed keeping this point in mind. They are search engine friendly.



Since this is the era of technology, most users access the Internet through their smartphones. So, yearbooks should be mobile friendly. Another good news is that each template in the fantastic collection of FlipHTML5 yearbook design templates is optimized for mobile devices. They will look equally stunning on both PC and mobile devices.



The templates allow students to include their smile-inducing photos and writing the way they want. All of these remarkably useful features make this tool the best choice for creating yearbooks that can be shared on social media where they can be seen by friends, family and the whole world.



FlipHTML5 is a top-notch and easy-to-use tool. And the ready-made, customizable templates are there to meet the needs of most students even if they don't want to customize the templates. FlipHTML5 yearbook templates are an ideal solution for all those aspiring students who look forward to achieve success in their yearbook projects. To help users around the world design better, FlipHTML5 also shares yearbook template ideas with them.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd is a popular digital publishing solutions provider with its HQ in Hong Kong. FlipHTML5 is one of the biggest flipbook solution and yearbook designer makers around the world. The company provides user-friendly yet most advanced and powerful software applications that allow students and professionals create quality yearbooks.