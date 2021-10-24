FlipHTML5 Offers Free Online Booklet Creator for Advertising

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2021 --A digital booklet is a powerful part of a great advertising strategy. Booklets are often handed out for promotional purposes; they provide useful information about a business, its products, and services as well as contact details. A digital booklet can prove to be much more effective as it offers a wider reach than printed ones at a fraction of the cost. An online booklet creator like FlipHTML5 takes the guesswork out of producing digital booklets, leaving business owners free to focus on running their business.



FlipHTML5's online booklet creator quickly and seamlessly converts PDF files to web-friendly HTML5 flipbooks. These booklets are highly interactive, catching and holding the attention of target audiences. Advertisers can choose from stunning templates and themes to create their digital booklets. Then customize them to match their brand image. They're able to add images, audio, video, and animations using the online editor.



Also available in this online booklet creator is a powerful toolbar that lets readers zoom in and out on the information in the booklets. The desktop page editor lets users add a shopping cart button, price button, and eCommerce options. They can also add links that take viewers directly to product pages and allow them to purchase items hassle-free. The online booklet creator supports Google Analytics integration, allowing advertisers to gather valuable customer insight information.



Digital booklets created with FlipHTML5's online booklet creator can be exported in various formats for both online and offline viewing. FlipHTML5 offers online hosting for all publications. Each flipbook generates a URL that can be used to share the booklet via email and social media. There's also an embed code that allows the booklet to be embedded in websites and blogs. Advertisers can also export the booklets to their local computer for distribution on CD/DVD and USB.



SEO options are part of the package with this online booklet creator. FlipHTML5 will extract the text of the uploaded PDF and publish it as a text version optimized for search engines. Advertisers can also create multiple SEO profiles, personalize page titles and keywords. That way, the booklets will be easily found on search engines.



"Our online booklet creator is designed to level up users' advertising," says Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5.



To learn more about the online booklet creator, please visit FlipHTML5.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a versatile digital publishing tool that lets users create interactive flipbooks for various purposes.