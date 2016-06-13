FlipHTML5 Offers Its Flipbook Creator as Giveaway in the 3rd Anniversary

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/13/2016 --FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd, the highly successful digital publishing software provider is celebrating their 3rd anniversary in this June. To share the celebration with all the users, the company is offering their 3-month Platinum plan for free.



The campaign will last for one month. During the month of June, people can go to the activity page on FlipHTML5's official website to get the giveaway easily.



For users looking for a comprehensive flipbook creator, this is a good opportunity as the Platinum plan of FlipHTML5 flipbook creator is providing a powerful animation editor, and other amazing features.



Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. was highly enthusiastic about the prospect of the company's third anniversary. During an interview, Zhang stated, "All of us here at the company are really excited at the third anniversary of FlipHTML5. To make sure this excitement is shared equally with everyone else, we are offering people the chance to get our 3-month Platinum plan for absolutely free!"



According to Zhang, "This anniversary marks a huge milestone for the company. It shows that we have come a long way thanks to our flagship product, the highly successful flipbook creator. We look forward to a positive response from everyone else."



The offer presented by FlipHTML5 is definitely quite generous. For those who are interested, they can learn more features of the Platinum plan on this page.



About FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd

FlipHTML5 is a product of FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the company is a well known digital publishing software provider. FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd also offers a vast variety of solutions for illustrated book publishers to craft all sorts of outputs.