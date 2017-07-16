FlipHTML5 Offers the Best Flipbook Software for Creating Flipbook from PDF

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/16/2017 --China's premier online publishing software company FlipHTML5 has once again reached the leading position in offering the best flipbook software for its clients across the globe. For a company, which has innovated such a unique and stellar product, this recognition motivates the team to innovate and reach out to more clients. This one-of-a-kind product FlipHTML5 enables the conversion of a PDF into a customised flipbook at lightning speed.



FlipHTML5 was envisioned as a product that will make physical books such as magazines, books, brochures, reports into the online version, which can be accessed anytime, anywhere. With the continuous research on the product and up-gradation of the software, the company can confidently claim to be one of the fastest and smartest innovations in the publishing industry in recent times.



On this occasion, Ms Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5 said, "It is always an honour to be credited for your work. flipbook was conceptualised for anybody who knows how to use a computer and we are happy that our efforts have ensured access to all walks of life. We have been enhancing the software to keep up with the market trends and the result has been great as more and more people are buying this software."



FlipHTML5 allows the user to personalise the home page, make it navigation friendly and offer customised designs to clients visiting the page. The software also has the feature of Animation Editor allowing the user to make the flipbook interactive and attractive. To increase the scope of the product, the user can add elements like video, audio, animation, image, slideshow and text to make the flipbook look a class apart. Due to smart integration, the flipbook can be viewed on mobile devices including Android and iOS phones.



This innovative software gives the user the option to brand its products as well as give its end user, the chance to buy the product through FlipHTML5. Essentially, a user gets ready-made templates to enrich the books as well as design them with the latest themes. Once the flipbook is good to go, the user can publish it as HTML, EXE and ZIP formats or save it as WordPress, Joomla and Drupal plugins.



For more information, please visit FlipHTML5 site.



About FlipHTML5

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd offers customised solutions to its clients across the world. The company boasts of having enabled over 10 million publications, more than five billion page views and has the supported over 5 million publishers making it one of the most sought publishing software company globally.