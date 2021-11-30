FlipHTML5 Offers the Best Online Booklet Maker for Digital Content

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/30/2021 --Booklets are a useful resource in any business. They can be used to advertise products, promote an organization, and provide training information. The most important thing to consider when creating a booklet of any kind is making it attractive. No one is going to flip through a bland booklet; one that catches the eye and keeps readers engaged will produce more satisfactory results. FlipHTML5 offers an online booklet maker that creates interactive flipping booklets from static PDF files.



This online booklet maker has both a desktop app and an online version. So, users have access to the great features even if they don't want to download and install the software. They just need to upload their desired PDF file to the FlipHTML5 website and it will be automatically converted to an engaging online booklet. No technical or coding skills are required.



Using the online booklet maker from FlipHTML5 will produce a more interesting booklet than a PDF version. This is because users can add multimedia components like audio, video, animation, and hyperlinks to their online booklets within the online editor. Readers will be exposed to a richer, more vivid experience than they would get with just images and text. They can see products in action, hear actual users talk about their experience, and click on links to view even more details.



Advertisers can benefit greatly from the use of this online booklet maker. With the desktop Page Editor interface, they can add e-commerce icons, price buttons, and a shopping cart button. Readers will be able to view detailed information about the products being advertised as well as make purchases directly. The booklet's creator can use Google Analytics to keep track of their readers' actions and make necessary improvements to help the booklet perform better.



Publishing online booklets is a breeze with FlipHTML5's online booklet maker. Users can host their publications on the FlipHTML5 server and sell them using the e-commerce feature. Or they can use the embed code to embed the booklets on their websites and blogs. The booklets can be shared via email and on social media with the one-click share button.



"Our online booklet maker is designed with ease and productivity in mind," says Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5.



Learn more about the online booklet maker at FlipHTML5.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a world-class digital publishing solution for business and personal use.