FlipHTML5 - Online Book Publishing Platform That Can Integrate Multimedia

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2014 --FlipHTML5 Software Company, a premier online book publishing platform, allows users to embed their media into a beautifully polished, professional flipbook format. The flipbook can be used to convey high-quality online magazines, as well as digital storybooks, shopping catalogs, user manuals, and more.



FlipHTML5 jQuery flipbook maker can be used to convert PDF, .doc, .docx, .ppt, and other Microsoft Office formats to a digital flipbook. The workhorse software includes premium features, including audio and video embedding, an animation editor, cloud-based storage for on-the-go use, unlimited hosting, and more. Users can easily design the flipbook publication they need by choosing from one of FlipHTML5’s pre-designed professional templates, or users can create their own flipbook design with the many built-in customization options offered by FlipHTML5.



Aside from harnessing cloud-based versatility, users of FlipHTML5 software also enjoy flexibility from the image conversion power the program offers. Supporting virtually all image formats, FlipHTML5 seamlessly converts .jpeg, .jpg, .png, .bmp, and other image documents to their flipbook. In addition to image integration, audio can be easily added to any digital flipbook created with FlipHTML5.



While offering a stunning presentation, FlipHTML5’s software also adds marketing leverage by incorporating Google Analytics tracking, search engine optimization, Google AdSense integration, and advertising banners. FlipHTML5 also makes social sharing a simple task. With built in social media sharing, users can share their flipbook through the multiple sharing platforms available, FlipHTML5 users can share their works to social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook, Tumblr, Google +, and more.



FlipHTML5 offers flexible payment options through five specially-designed packages. Ranging from free for individuals to $999 for a lifetime, unlimited membership, all of the software company’s packages include mobile ready formatting, custom background images and colors, printable pages, an auto-flipping mode, social media sharing, PDF conversion, and more.



To learn more interesting features of FlipHTML5, go to http://fliphtml5.com/.



About FlipHTML5

A Hong Kong-based, global leader in digital publishing software, FlipHTML5 focuses on the development of e-publishing software that can be used by multiple industries. Offering customized solutions for a large number of industries, FlipHTML5 values the relationships it has built with clients around the world. Providing the most comprehensive online publishing solutions, Flip HMTL5 stays current with the newest technology to help clients reach their e-publishing goals.