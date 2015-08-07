FlipHTML5 Online Brochure Maker Hits 1M Digital Publications Online

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/07/2015 --FlipHTML5 has brought about a noteworthy shift in the online reading pattern of users since it allowed publishers to upload their digital content or eBooks on its website. This initiative, being a novel approach and refreshing idea, received gigantic response from readers all across the globe. The Hong Kong based company is celebrating a record number of hits now, after having uploaded more than one million digital publications on its website by early August 2015.



A study conducted some months ago showed that majority of men and women accustomed to internet usage would hardly turn up the pages in a book to read something. They are better off reading their desired content online, be it the news, books / magazines, or some other stuff of their interest. It should be noted here that an enormous dip in this inclination was registered over the past few years because most online readers were sick of the same old and conventional PDF or JPG formats available.



The trend has been reversed by FlipHTML5 with the lucrative visuals and incredible animations comprised in digital publications. The designer and one of the masterminds of FlipHTML5 software Anna Lee, dedicates this altered reader preference to their software's enchanting facets which facilitate publishers spice up their content with attention catchy features.



She adds, "Access to those one million digital publications on our website is free, which means anyone from any corner of the world is welcome to read them over with a rare digital feel. These contents are in different languages and so they do not restrict readers in any way. However whether to make their content public or not is entirely upon the publishers' will."



FlipHTML5 has also ranked publishers according to the number of publications uploaded by them. The company has an exclusive "Community" page which showcases an exhaustive list of digital content uploaded by publishers from various geographies.



Anyone wishing to read the publicized content of his or her choice can find it at http://fliphtml5.com/explore



