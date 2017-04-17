FlipHTML5 Online Brochure Maker – New Launch to Design Digital Brochure

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2017 --FlipHTML5 recently announced the launch of its easy and effective online brochure maker designed to help digital publishers and users of digital content make more attractive, engaging and professional looking digital brochures.



The internet has been described as the soul of any business looking to survive in the 21st century. It is therefore imperative for businesses to have a strong online presence. With the advent of smart mobile devices and easily accessibility to the internet, consumers are continuously looking to the internet to make purchases.



In a bid to help businesses grow and expand their reach using the internet, FlipHTML5 online brochure maker is designed to promote businesses and help them stand out from the competition. With such features as social media sharing, and the creation of brochures for email marketing and SEO-friendly brochures, the platform remains the perfect source of creating responsive and attractive brochures.



The online platform allows for the creation of online brochures in simple steps from the conversion of static PDF's to interactive digital publications. It is therefore not surprising that over 15 million digital publications have been made using the platform.



Businesses in different sectors of the economy have been able to create captivating digital content with little or no computer expertise. While this on one hand helps then to reach their target market, it, on the other hands, helps them save time and money involved in making such content.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a world leading digital publishing solutions provider headquartered in Hong Kong. Its unique platform has helped businesses benefit from having a strong online presence, allowing for the easy creation of more interactive and engaging digital content.



