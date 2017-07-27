FlipHTML5 Online eBook Creator Gets Feature-Rich Update

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2017 --Creating an eBook has never been easier with the new update of FlipHTML5. This online eBook creator is quite popular among digital marketers and business users, and its powerful features will allow them to easily customize the look and feel of their eBooks.



The updated online eBook maker allows users to fully customize their page with the help of a wide range of ready-made templates available for the purpose. One can easily customize the eBook with custom logo, background, buttons and other attributes. "With greater customization ability, a marketer can reach the target audience in a more convincing manner." said Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5.



The online eBook creator has been designed to convert PDF, MS Office or images etc to eBooks that are more interactive and attractive to deliver results. The software comes with the Page Editor that allows a marketer to convey the message to their audience via texts, images, videos, audios, sliders, hotspots, buttons, links, shapes and so on.



The online eBook creator has a bunch of remarkable features that can make an eBook more interactive and result oriented. It features an Animation Editor that allows users to add rich animations to the eBook without any line of code, which can deliver an engrossing digital experience to their target audience.



The online eBook creator provides users with a high performance Cloud publishing platform where users can publish their eBook online to be accessed in real time. Also, the eBooks are easy to access by anyone at anytime from anywhere on any device such as a desktop computer, laptop, tablet, or smartphone. For more information, go to FlipHTML5.com.



About FlipHTML5

Headquartered in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 is a technology company that offers users worldwide a series of feature-rich and user-friendly e-publishing software. They have custom-made solutions that cater to the needs of a lot of industries such as Technology, Education, Finance, Business etc.