FlipHTML5 Online eBook Creator Is Now Free-Ready for Everyone

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2018 --Beyond the fineness and richness of a content, online content reading is largely dependent on how interactive the publisher's content is and FlipHTML5 might be doing this exceedingly well. This is an online eBook creator that can be used to convert short and long read of PDF documents into an interestingly captivating flipbook for readers to read and enjoy the comfort of their mobile devices.



No doubt, there are several other eBook creators in the market but FlipHTML5 sets the record on many notes. This online eBook creator beats the competition with the price (it's free), ease of use, and high-quality outcome.



In the words of the CEO of FlipHTML5, Winston Zhang, "FlipHTML5 is a ground-breaking software program built with the capability to engage a large number of audience simultaneously. Marketers and publishers find this desktop and mobile-compatible software to be a useful tool in creating stunning flipbooks."



For publishers who would love the possibility of customizations that are not available on PDF, FlipHTML5 adds the benefit of limitless customizations. That is, with FlipHTML5, users are able to add photos, music as well as captivating animations to enrich their content and make their publications the next best read on the web. What this online eBook creator can transform a boring PDF content to is extraordinarily amazing.



With creating an online eBook comes the need for professionalism in order to be able to deliver an excellent result. What's good about FlipHTML5 is that it promises users to take all the pain and brainstorming challenge through the hundreds of appealing templates that users can pick from. With that promise, users can generate a stunning flipbook from a PDF in minutes without compromising quality.



Another advantage of FlipHTML5 is the possibility for users to share their content with other internet users using a single click. Finally, there is no limitation to who can view contents. Not only can PDF documents be transformed by FlipHTML5 into breathtaking digital flipbooks, viewers can also gain access to the content on any digital device, from computer to mobile devices including iPhone, iPads, and Android devices.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 leads as a software publishing company and is dedicated first to research and then the development of state-of-the-art e-publishing software to allow users have access to limitless customization possibilities as they reach out to their online audience in the most engaging ways. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.