FlipHTML5 Online eBook Creator Offers Multiple Ways of Sharing eBooks

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/04/2019 --Most online eBook publishing firms and individuals are in search of an efficient platform for their digital publishing needs. Oftentimes, they look for an online eBook creator that will enable them to make engaging eBooks that are easy to share online. Luckily, these attributes are present in FlipHTML5 online eBook creator.



Winston Zhang, CEO of FlipHTML5, puts an emphasis on one of FlipHTML5's best features, that is, the multiple ways that its users can share their eBooks online. He said, "FlipHTML5 is the company's pride because it never failed to meet today's standards of an ideal online eBook creator. Social media sharing is a powerful marketing tool that FlipHTML5 software developers highly considered when they built this very useful online eBook creator." Aside from FlipHTML5's capacity to produce highly rich eBooks, this online eBook creator is also built with efficient online sharing options. This feature is considered as a powerful component that FlipHTML5 users loved the most.



After converting a plain PDF into an online eBook through FlipHTML5, sharing an interesting eBook can be done easily. One way of doing it is by copying and sending the eBook URL to the target readers through email and messaging platforms. Another way is to embed the eBook code to the user's website or page. This is often done to boost up a site. On the other hand, the easiest way to share an eBook online is by directly clicking the readily available social media buttons where the user wants to publish the eBook. Given these options, there is no doubt why FlipHTML5 is considered as today's most reliable online eBook creator.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a product of a company's expertise in digital publishing. Having its base in Hong Kong, FlipHTML5 has always been able to serve millions of clients with quality on the product and services that the company offers. FlipHTML5 is today's most widely used online eBook creator. In fact, the number of FlipHTML5 users is continually growing as a result of the company's endless efforts to provide an efficient, marketable and value-adding product for digital publishers. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.