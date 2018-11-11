FlipHTML5 Online eBook Creator Takes Digital Publishing a Notch Higher

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2018 --Producing rich multimedia eBooks has been simplified through FlipHTML5 online eBook creator. It has excellent features which digital publishers can utilize with utmost simplicity to create eBooks and engage their readers online. FlipHTML5 offers publishers a straightforward way of creating the most interactive eBooks and sharing their innate knowledge and stories with vast audiences using animations, photos and music.



While sharing insights about this online eBook creator, Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipHTML5 had this to say, "Our online eBook creator is the most effective way for publishers to create their own eBooks from PDF files or images and share them with their target audience. It is a straightforward tool that allows for quick online publishing, even for amateurs."



Creating an online eBook is intelligible, as long as publishers utilize the online eBook creator in the right way. FlipHTML5 is always on hand to assist in delivering a high-end final eBook that is appreciated by readers worldwide. The free online eBook creator allows for converting a PDF file into a fascinating online eBook expeditiously. With an array of alluring templates to choose from, publishers can give the eBook a more personalized look. And the practical toolbar setting gives them control over the eBook to offer readers the best reading experience possible.



Maximizing the share button will help to lure massive readers towards the eBook. The eBook can be shared easily by copying its URL after it is completed and published online. Copy the URL anywhere, and potential readers will be able to access the eBook. Just by clicking appropriate social media buttons, the eBook can be available to all people in the publishers' networks.



Every eBook created by FlipHTML5 comes with a unique code that enables publishers to insert it to their websites. This allows everyone who visits the site to directly access the eBook and help boost the website while reading the compelling content.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 has never failed in its efforts to offer digital content publishers exciting ways to spread knowledge by connecting with their target audiences through digital content. The online eBook creator customizes eBooks and makes them shareable to all online readers. The innovative tool allows users to create, customize, publish and share their digital content efficiently in a hassle-free way. For more information, please visit http://fliphtml5.com/.