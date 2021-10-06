FlipHTML5 Online eBook Maker Lets Users Create Engaging Content

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2021 --Content creators are always looking for creative ways to get their content to their target audiences. In today's world, almost everything is digital, and content publishing is no exception. Readers demand more attractive and engaging publications too, so simply uploading a PDF or other document will not get or hold their attention. The answer is an interactive flipping book. FlipHTML5 is an effective online eBook creator that will produce outstanding publications that go beyond just words on a page.



EBooks are perfect for people who love to read but don't want to carry a physical book around with them. They're also ideal for less enthusiastic readers who are more attracted to technology. Either way, it makes sense to create an appealing reading experience. This online eBook creator does exactly that. FlipHTML5 allows for the addition of images, audio, video, and links to eBooks. These help to immerse readers in the content, making them appreciate it more fully.



FlipHTML5's online eBook creator is easy to use. Just upload a PDF and it will be converted to web-friendly HTML5 in minutes. Users can choose from several templates and customize various elements to make the final publication look exactly how they want it. They can choose from 17 languages, vertical or horizontal page flip, enable the page-flipping sound effect, and show or hide preferred function buttons to optimize their readers' experience.



One of the most powerful features of this online eBook creator is its sharing capability. The completed eBook generates a URL that can be shared via email and messaging apps or anywhere online to lead readers to the book's site. It can also be shared to social media networks by clicking the applicable button for the desired network. The embed code can be used to embed the eBook on websites. Enabling the share button will allow reads to share the eBook via email, social media, etc.



FlipHTML5 is more than an online eBook creator. Publishers can sell their books on the platform using the e-commerce feature and get statistics to improve the eBook's performance. With SEO features, users can have their publications easily searched by Google.



"Our online eBook creator is very versatile," says Jackie Peng, Customer Service for FlipHTML5.



Get creative ideas for creating eBooks, please visit FlipHTML5.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is a versatile digital publishing platform for various types of publications.