FlipHTML5 Online Flipbook Creator Has Upgraded Its Bookcase Plugin

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/03/2014 --FlipHTML5 has been proud to introduce the recently upgraded digital bookcase that allows users to manage publications easier. The FlipHTML5 digital bookshelves just got even more attractive with the recent upgrades that have enhanced its online publishing service.



This FlipHTML5 online flipbook creator now allows users to embed collections in their websites and have greater control with the all new Optimized Bookcase and enhanced management system that have been delivered. Cataloguing possessions just got easier, for books can now be categorized into folders. This enables users to effectively and conveniently store content, so as to distribute or market collections of digital publications.



The FlipHTML5 is now easier to handle as it also supports sequencing the books in the bookcase. This software is recommendable to users such as book collectors or distributors who want to keep track of their books digitally. Specially designed to perform basic functions with more efficacy, the folders have been synchronized with the default bookcase so that when users add new books they will be displayed on the default bookcase.



The visual element of the software is important to both developers and users, thus folder covers have been improved for the added appeal of the software. The FlipHTML5 bookcase is simple to integrate with a website; the process is as simple as adding the desired publication to a collection in the FlipHTML5 service. The all-new upgrades have taken this software up a notch as it has made the bookcase more interactive, appealing and user-friendly.



This software is meant for the avid reader and the avid writer with its recent upgrades. It is ideal for eBook stores and websites, to showcase their content to lure-in potential customers. For potential bookcase users, http://fliphtml5.com/bookcase/ifbi provides a bookcase sample with all its attributes that have already been mentioned. Users will see how the FlipHTML5 bookcases take advantage of the lack of constraints in the virtual space therein enabling users to display a wide array of content.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is convenient online flipbook creator that is a brilliant marketing strategy, inclusive of its digital bookcase that allows users to display all publications to its clientele.