FlipHTML5 Online Flyer Maker—Create Superb Flyer Design Online

FlipHTML5 recently announced that its online flyer maker can help to create the professional flyer for online marketing. It is an easy to use tool for the marketers who know little about programming and designing. FlipHTML5 provides the comprehensive solutions to the flyer publishers.



FlipHTML5 can quickly convert PDF to page flip flyer with the elegant book-like outlook. In FlipHTML5 cloud platform, users can choose the templates, themes and backgrounds for the flyers. They can also brand the flyer with unique logo to improve the brand awareness and expand the brand all over the world.



For the flyer design, FlipHTML5 online flyer maker enables the users to enrich the content with hyperlinks, images, slideshows and the vivid videos. They can add the Vimeo video and YouTube video to introduce the products interactively. It is no wonder the effective way to engage the readers and inspire them to purchase.



FlipHTML5 online flyer maker also provides the marketing solutions for the users. All published digital flyers online is mobile friendly and search engine friendly. Readers can easily access it no matter where they are. They can share the content with the newest social media and even download to keep it. FlipHTML5 provides the download and print options for the users to set. Moreover, for the users to quickly find the favor products, FlipHTML5 makes the content keyword searchable. It will improve the satisfactory of readers.



For the online flyers management, FlipHTML5 considerately offers the online bookcases for flyers display. It will automatically collect all published flipping flyers in the bookcase and showcase it orderly. Users can also take the control of the bookcase color and logo. They can also share the bookcase on social network or embed it on blog.



For more about the flyer or to have a fast trial, please go to http://fliphtml5.com.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 is the powerful tool for the marketers, publishers and designers. It can help to design the interactive flyers, brochures, magazines, catalogs and more to attract the readers' attention. It is available to convert PDF to page flip content in minutes.